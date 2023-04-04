Water tanker drivers in the Tamale metropolis have declared a sit-down strike in protest of the increasing price of water, urging the government to intervene to protect their business.

A leader from the group, Abukari Fuseini, speaking to the media in Tamale, said the prices of the water are gradually killing their businesses.

According to him, members now find it very difficult to sell water to consumers due to the current rate for water tankers.

He said, most of the Tamale residents are facing water challenges over the situation because the drivers can’t buy it at high cost and reduce it to sell.

“At first we were selling a poly tank for GHS600 but now we will have to sell it for GHS 1,200 if we are to implement the new prices,” he said.

The drivers, therefore, want the government to do something about the situation as matter of urgency.

The Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission(PURC) on February 1, 2023, increased electricity and water tariffs by 29.96% and 8.3% respectively.

But the tanker drivers say the water tariff has been increased to about 283% in the metropolis, leading to an increase in the prices of water.

