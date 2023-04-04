Legon Cities head coach, Maxwell Konadu says they will maintain their Premier League status despite their latest defeat on Monday.

The Royals suffered a 3-2 defeat against Bibiani Gold Stars at DUN’s Park in the final game of the matchday 25 games.

The defeat leave Legon Cities in the relegation zone with 28 points.

Speaking after the game, the former Asante Kotoko gaffer reiterated that they will escape relegation.

“We will [escape relegation]. Mark it on the wall. We will escape relegation,” the former Asante Kotoko gaffer told StarTimes after the game.

Konadu also commended the efforts of his team despite the loss adding they will continue fighting for the better.

“Proud of the performance of my boys today. They did well. This game was keenly contested. We gave our all but wasn’t enough sadly. We will keep fighting to escape relegation.”

Legon Cities will host Kotoku Royals at the El-Wak Stadium in the matchday 26 games in the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign but will first face Dreams FC in the MTN FA Cup.