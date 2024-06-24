The Tamale High Court has placed an injunction on Dr Mahama Tia Kabiru restraining from holding himself as the elected parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Walewale constituency in the North East Region.

The ruling, delivered on Monday, June 24, by Justice Richard Kugyapaw, follows a challenge to the election results by the incumbent Member of Parliament, Hajia Lariba Zuweratu.

In January this year, Dr Kabiru, a 35-year-old PhD holder and Vice Presidential special advisor, narrowly defeated Hajia Lariba in a tightly contested primary.

The election, conducted under heavy security with the presence of regional and constituency executives, saw Dr Kabiru winning with 345 votes to Hajia Lariba’s 338 votes.

Hajia Lariba quickly rejected the election outcome and filed an ex parte motion at the Tamale High Court, alleging electoral irregularities and malpractice by the party, Dr Kabiru, and the Electoral Commission.

She sought an injunction to prevent Dr Kabiru from holding himself as the winner, which has now been granted.

Two other candidates in the primary, Tahiru Sham-Una and Jangdoo Mahama, received 145 and 1 votes, respectively. Initially, the NPP, as a third defendant, attempted to dismiss the case, accusing Hajia Lariba of violating the party’s constitution by not exhausting internal conflict resolution mechanisms before approaching the court.

Before this ruling, supporters of the NPP in the Walewale constituency at a news conference called for the intervention of the party’s Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to resolve the dispute.

They warned that if the issue is not addressed promptly, it could jeopardise the party’s chances in the upcoming general elections.

