Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Constituency Alhaji Inusah Fuseini failed to turn up at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Thursday, December 24 to honour an invitation to assist in investigations.

He was invited to appear at 10:00am over comments he is reported to have made on live television, calling on former president John Dramani Mahama to declared himself president and form a parallel government.

“I have said and I have advocated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, and former president of the Republic of Ghana declares himself President and forms a parallel government,” he said on the ‘Alhaji & Alhaji’ show on Pan African TV.

But after 4:00pm when the CID closed official duties, the NDC MP had not turned up.

The lawyer-cum-lawmaker had earlier questioned the substance of the invitation.

“The invitation has a major defect. They say I should come and assist them in an investigation into comments I have made on Pan African TV which comment they quoted but investigations are not into comments. They are into crimes or alleged crimes and so the invitation itself is deficient.

“Because I have a constitutional right to be told the nature of the offence that is being investigated but all the same, I do think that my lawyers will advise on the best possible line of action in terms of the invitation to the police,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CID is considering other options to get Alhaji Inusah Fuseini to assist in investigations.

Public Relations Officer of the Department DSP Juliana Obeng told TV3 on Thursday that the police are constitutionally mandated to get a witness to assist in such any investigations whatsoever.