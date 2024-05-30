A 60-bed state-of-the-art Polyclinic for residents at New Takoradi has been commissioned by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Takoradi, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah.

The 60-bed facility, has a laboratory, a consulting room, pediatric wards, a proposed operation theatre, an obstetric ward, male and female surgical wards, and lavatories among others.

Financed through the MP’s resources, the health facility is to bring quality healthcare to the doorsteps of the people of the New Takoradi community and its environs.

Also, it is to enhance patient comfort, safety and the overall healing process of those who visit the place.

Again, it is also to help reduce the burden on the only referral Hospital in the region, the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi and other health facilities in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

According to Mr Darko-Mensah, “the existing CHPS Compound cannot serve the over 4,000 population at New Takoradi “a (fishing community) at Takoradi hence the need to provide them with a modern facility to ensure good and efficient health care delivery”.

“The motivation behind this project is the fact that health, is the most paramount and important thing in anybody’s life” he added.

He recalled that when a gas explosion occurred at GHUMCO, near Takoradi a few years ago, most affected victims were sent to the CHPS compound at New Takoradi.

“It was then that I realized that the facility cannot accommodate a lot of people should any unforeseen happen and this, also necessitated the provision of this facility” he added.

He stated that the government is poised to enhance development in freedom, and provide what it takes to have quality life and prosperity adding “But all these cannot be achieved without good health”.

He appealed to chiefs and people at New Takoradi to take good care of the facility, so it can serve generations yet unborn stressing “I want the residents to be citizens but not spectators”.

Mr Darko-Mensah, who is also the Western Regional Minister announced that an ultramodern youth centre with offices for the New Takoradi community currently under construction would be completed and commissioned soon.

Yaw Ofori Yeboah, Western Regional Director of Health praised the minister saying “This initiative, is part of efforts in ensuring that the people have access to quality, accessible and affordable healthcare.

He appealed to the people to cooperate and support the health personnel who will be posted to the facility to enable them to deliver as expected.

The residents were overjoyed, singing and pouring praises on the MP with the pledge to retain him at the polls in 2024.

