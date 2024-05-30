Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has called for persistent efforts in combating corruption, emphasising the importance of public discourse and whistleblowing.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Mr Kpebu stressed that consistent dialogue and exposure of corrupt activities are crucial for national progress.

“That is how a nation is built; we need to keep at it. We need to keep talking. And those who leak information need to be celebrated, for me, one story at a time,” he said.

Mr Kpebu highlighted the importance of maintaining conversations about corruption despite frequent setbacks.

“Silence is not an option, let us keep the conversation going. It doesn’t matter that sometimes we lose, or most of the time we lose, but we make progress,” he said.

Citing the example of the censure hearing against former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, the private legal practitioner acknowledged that although the immediate outcome was not favourable, the extended debate brought significant awareness.

“Today, where is Ofori-Atta? He has no standing in our society. Look at the President, he has no standing in our society. Do you think that is a joke? We’ve made progress,” he asserted.

Mr Kpebu argued that the public shaming of corrupt officials ensures they lose their social standing, making them unwelcome at public events.

“When they leave office, these are not people you’d organize a programme at an event and invite them, no. Because you know they will be booed at,” he concluded.