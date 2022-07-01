Residents of Soma, near Tuna in the Sawla district of the Savannah Region, have apprehended an armed robber who attacked a shop in the area.

His accomplices are also said to be on the run in the botched operation which took place on Thursday.

The robber was said to be wielding an AK-47 rifle but was overpowered by the residents who have since handed him over to the police in Tuna.

Some residents told Adom News’ Rebecca Nantomah they heard of a robbery operation at Gbangbandori on the Tuna-Sawla highway on Wednesday only for their community to be attacked the next day.

However, they cannot say if it is the same gang.

They are therefore appealing to government to provide a vehicle to the Sawla police for patrols to heighten security in the area.

The Police have indicated the suspect is assisting with investigations and will be arraigned on Friday.

