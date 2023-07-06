Ghanaian actor Sumsum Ahuofedua has refuted claims made by Kumawood actor Lil Win, stating that Lil Win’s assertion of being the first actor in the Kumawood movie industry to build a school is false.

In an interview with Ghanaian YouTuber Poleeno, Sumsum provided detailed information, revealing that their colleague actor Kwaku Manu had actually constructed a school before Lil Win.

Sumsum emphasized the need to acknowledge the remarkable achievements of certain Kumawood actors.

He praised the contributions of Agya Koo, Lil Win, Nana Ama McBrown, and Akrobeto, crediting them for rescuing the movie industry.

He stated, “The works of these actors should be applauded as they have played a significant role in revitalizing the industry.”

Expanding further, Sumsum highlighted the noteworthy endeavors of some Kumawood actors in building houses and schools, indicating that such accomplishments should not come as a surprise.

He specifically mentioned Kwaku Manu, who had utilized his Kumawood earnings to establish a school. This led Sumsum to suggest that Agya Koo, who had faced controversy over claims of constructing his mansion with political funds, would also be capable of building a house with his Kumawood earnings.

Revealing additional insights about the Kumawood movie industry, Sumsum asserted that Kwaku Manu was, in fact, the first actor to build a school, contradicting Lil Win’s previous statements.

Sumsum confidently stated, “I personally witnessed the unveiling of Kwaku Manu’s school, so it is evident that Lil Win’s statement is untrue. I believe in hearing people speak the truth, and it is disheartening to encounter false claims being made.”

