Sudan Military / Credit: CBS NEWS

Internet access has been cut in Sudan ahead of nationwide protests on Thursday to press for civilian rule.

Internet monitoring organisation Netblocks reports that internet access was disrupted across the country at 08:00 local time (06:00GMT).

The protesters have been using social media platforms to organise.

Security forces are reported to have closed major bridges linking the capital, Khartoum, to the twin cities of Omdurman and Bahri ahead of the protests.

A Sudanese doctors’ union said 103 people had been killed as a result of the crackdown against pro-democracy demonstrations prompted by last year’s military coup.

