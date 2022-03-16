Legendary artiste Daddy Lumba might be smiling in fulfilment as two-year-old Simona Osei rattles his song word-for-word.

Coming from a genealogy of musicians, it is not surprising Simona took after her father, Strongman, who has entertained Ghanaians with solid rap songs since his emergence.

The child star, in a video she made with her mother, ‘murdered’ the lyrics of Daddy Lumba’s Mpempem song.

Her demeanor and gestures suggested she is in love with the song, and she went ahead to says he is a die-hard daddy Lumba fan.

Her father, Strongman, commented that he had always held his position as the smartest in the family, but Simona is steadily knocking him off that throne.

Fans of the celebrity parents have applauded them for passing on indigenous Highlife generations on.

Watch video of Simona singing below: