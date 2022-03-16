Scores of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in the Ejisu Constituency on Wednesday marched through the principal streets of the town.

The action was to justify that the just-ended election was free and fair despite claims of illegality by some aggrieved members.

The Ejisu Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Samuel Oduro Frimpong, is said to have alleged that there was no due process in the polls.

But the supporters argued his allegations were untrue as it is a deliberate attempt to discredit the process.

The protesters wielded placards with inscriptions such as We don’t need Ejisu MCE, Mr MCE, are you blind? Mr MCE, You can’t see, ungrateful Ejisu MCE, Mr President sack Ejisu MCE among others.

A member of the elected polling station executives, Kwabena Boateng, insisted the elections were free and fair.

“On what basis is he seeking to impugn irregularities to an election that we conducted and say that the election is not an election properly so called.

“Even more serious is the fact that as an MCE if you sit down and something is not going on well in the constituency, you have authority in the party, so why sit on a public platform and spew whatever you want to spew,” he said.