Rapper Strongman has featured Rufftown records singer Wendy Shay on his latest song dubbed Mokobe.

The Afrobeat song is one that throws subtle jabs at people the duo have described as ‘haters’, who are only bent on destroying their music careers.

The visuals of the song which has since garnered over 135,000 views on YouTube is currently trending at number two and further making waves across other social media platforms.

READ ALSO

The music video was directed by Prince Dovlo and produced by KC Beatz.

Watch the video below: