A 23-year-old WASSCE graduate identified as Tabiri Emmanuel has been shot in his sleep at Mfensi in the Atwima Nkwabiagya North District of the Ashanti region.

Reports say unknown assailants broke into his room to commit the act on Tuesday night while Emmanuel was asleep.

Bullet bullet shells were found at the scene of his murder.

Tabiri Emmanuel is a WASSCE graduate from Wenchi, who was working on a poultry farm to make ends meet and also gather some funds to continue his education.

An eye-witness, narrating the incident on Adom FM‘s Dwaso Nsem said Emmanuel’s lifeless body was found in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound on his chest.

The crime scene.

“His door is without a lock so he uses a nail to lock it behind so we believe the assailants forced the door open to commit the heinous crime,” he said.

He added that a female national service person was also killed with her body dumped in a river within the same area, a few weeks ago.

The deceased, Emmanel Tabiri.

He said the owner of the poultry farm is currently in police custody assisting with investigations since it is not clear what might have triggered the action.