Adom TV’s ‘Smiles on the Street’ programme saw a homeless boy cry when asked of the whereabouts of his parents.

According to the boy named Prince Owusu, his mother is dead and his father wants nothing to do with him.

Checks by Adomonline.com reveal that, he sleeps and begs for food at the forecourt of Marina Mall.

Another street child, who cried to Adom TV’s Nana Yaa for help, revealed that he was abandoned at an orphanage at age 11 by his mother.

His mother, whom he says is now married to another man with two children, has refused to accept him into her new family.

The ‘Smiles on the Street’ initiative by Adom TV, supported by SugarDem Ministries and United Kingdom Diaspora Club, aims at taking children off the streets.