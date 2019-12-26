Another victim is reported to have died from the accident involving the VVIP and OA commercial buses with registration numbers GT 6082-18 and GT 4913-14 respectively.

This brings the death toll to seven.

The incident, which occurred on the Odumasi-Konongo-Kumasi road, also had several travelers sustaining various degrees of injuries, Adom FM/TV reporter Isaac Amoako at Asante Akyem recounted.

Some 57 injured victims are currently on admission at Stewards Hospital and the Konongo Government Hospital.

Five persons, who are in critical condition, have been transferred to the Komfo-Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

The OA bus was travelling from Accra to Sampa in Bono East region, whilst the VVIP bus was heading towards Accra from Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North region.

Joy News’ Ohemeng Tawiah, who was at the scene, reported that human body parts including limbs were scattered at the scene.

Source: Adomonline.com | Dorcas Abedu-Kennedy