Flag-bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, emerged winner of a musical chairs competition with son, Sharaf Mahama on Wednesday, December 25.

SEE THIS: Boxing Day disaster: Three-month-old baby, 5 others die in gory accident at Konongo

The competition was part of celebrations at a Christmas party held for children by the former president.

Sharaf, willingly handed victory to his father as he allowed the former president sit comfortably on the chair, making him the winner of the competition.

READ THIS: Police declare leader, member of secessionist group wanted

This caused onlookers to applaud the son’s submission to his father.

In a Facebook post earlier, Mr Mahama thanked his supporters for their support and prayers throughout the year.