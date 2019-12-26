A Ghanaian army officer has changed his name from Alhassan Abdulkareem Nyuwagu to Jesus Christ.

In an affidavit, he said: “I, Alhassan Abdulkareem Nyuwagu, of the Air Force Barracks Blk 29, Room 5, Burma Camp, Accra, in the Greater Accra Region of the Republic of Ghana, do, hereby solemnly and sincerely declare as follows:

“That, I am the Declarant herein, a Ghanaian by birth and nationality. That I was formerly known, called and addressed as Alhassan Abdulkareem Nyuwagu, both in the family as well as official circles;

“That, my name appeared on my documents as Alhassan Abdul Kareem Nyuguwa, due to documentation purposes. I wish my name changed to Jesus Christ;



“That, henceforth, I should be known, called and addressed as Jesus Christ, with effect from the date of this declaration;

“That, in the circumstance, wherefore, I pray the authorities concerned to note accordingly.

“Wherefore, I make this solemn declaration conscientiously believing that the above statements to be true and correct in accordance with the Statutory Declaration Act 389 of 1971”.

He made the declaration in Accra on December 9, 2019.