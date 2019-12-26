What was supposed to be an ordinary interview of the street life of three ‘Arrow Glass’ street boys has given birth to Adom TV’s ‘Smiles on the Street’ initiative.

The initiative, aimed at putting smiles on the faces of ‘Arrow Glass boys’, has seen hundreds of street children being treated to good food and music at the forecourt of Multimedia Group Limited.

Food and drinks are also being distributed to people living on the streets who can’t make it to Faanofa Street to enjoy Boxing Day with the most patronised TV station in Ghana and beyond, Adom TV.

What makes the event more interesting is the testimonies from these less-privileged people, who had no hope or idea how they were to go about the holiday.

A health screening exercise is also being organised for the street children while they enjoy great music performances from artistes including, Gifty Osei, Samini, Epixode and many others.

The ‘Smiles on the Street’ initiative by Adom TV is supported by SugarDem Ministries and the United Kingdom Diaspora Club.

Below are some photos: