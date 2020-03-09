A woman, identified as Memory Njemani, has revealed her reason for getting married to her son.

In a publication in one of the Malawian newspapers, the 47-year-old woman revealed that she married her son because she has invested huge monies on the education of his son.

According to her, she is of the view that she cannot labor for someone to reap from her sweat hence, she must enjoy her investment.

The woman, who has been accused of bewitching her son, explained that she invested a lot of money in the education of her son and would never allow him marry another woman.

“Why should another woman be married to him and enjoy my hard work I invested in him? That will not happen. I’m marrying my son so that we don’t empower other women who have been aborting,” she disclosed