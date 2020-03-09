Ghana youngster, Abdul Mumin Suleman, has been sensational for FC Nordsjælland in the ongoing season in the Danish Premier League.

He has been a top target for many top European clubs.

Below is the Profile of the youngster:

(Born 6 June 1998), commonly known as Abdul Mumin

A Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a centre back for FC Nordsjælland in the Danish League.

Family

Comes from a family of two sisters and 4 brothers

Educational Background

Gcse graduate

Football Career

Started with Right to Dream. He was an integral part of the RtD U18’s team, helping them win back to back Gothia Cup tournaments in 2014 and in 2015.

Mumin signed a professional contract with Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjælland and joined their U19 squad in 2016.

READ ALSO

He made his Nordsjælland debut on August 7, 2016, just a few days after signing with the club.

He was promoted to the first-team squad for the 2017/18 season. After Nordsjællend sold Andreas Skovgaard in January 2019, Mumin began to play continuously.

Loan to HB Køge

On January 23, 2018, Mumin was loaned out to Danish’ 1st Division club HB Køge for the rest of the season.

Current Form

Played a total of 23 games this season for Nordsjællend, 20 Superligaen, two in the Sydbank Pokalen and one in the Reserveligaen.