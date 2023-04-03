A viral video with more than 13.5 million views shows a stunned homeowner discovering a secret shower walled off in her bathroom.

Hannah Otto from Hampshire was refurbishing her bathroom when she noticed the hidden shower through a tiny hole in the wall, and what’s more – there was something else behind that.

Hannah was taking off the old tile when she got a surprise ( Image: tiktok/theottohouse)

The massively viral video shows a baffled Hannah discovering a second walled off part of the bathroom behind the first, this time with a mirror.

The TikTok clip, which shows a secret mirror, behind a secret shower, behind a shower has been dubbed “Inception for bathrooms” by viewers.

The 32-year-old has been documenting the renovation works on her social media since buying The Otto House in 2020.

The video has had millions of views ( Image: tiktok/theottohouse)

She found the second shower after removing the tiles from her shower as they had started to move.

The job, which was supposed to be a “quick fix”, Hannah said, became a lot more complicated when she discovered the strange DIY job done by the former owners.

“I took the tiles off out leaking shower and look what I found behind,” Hannah explains in the clip.

“A whole other layer of tile.”

“And I had to remove the wood because, as you can see, they’re covered in black mould,” he adds.

“Wait, what is that? What the hell?

“It’s a whole shower just casually sitting there behind our actual shower.

“And then there’s another hole so I looked in there and what can I see? A mirror and some more tile.

“So we’ve got a mirror and tile behind a shower and tile behind what was a shower and tile.”

Her video of the bizarre find attracted thousands of comments from millions of curious viewers.

‘It’s like Inception but for bathrooms,” one noted.

Hannah says she will continue her DIY journey, and aims to see how far back her shower really goes.