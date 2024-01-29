The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has issued a stern warning to the public, particularly individuals struggling with drug addiction to stop smoking and using classrooms as places of convenience.

In a statement released on Monday, January 29, 2024, the NACOC expressed deep concern about the widespread misuse of public school facilities across the country.

It highlighted instances where classrooms are being used as makeshift bedrooms, smoking zones, and even as restrooms, emphasizing the serious risks this poses to student safety, public health, and academic endeavors.

The Commission underscored its determination to collaborate with various stakeholders to combat this issue effectively.

It assured parents, educators, and students of its unwavering commitment to safeguarding academic environments and holding accountable those responsible for exploiting them for illicit drug-related activities.

Furthermore, the NACOC announced its collaboration with local authorities, law enforcement agencies, religious leaders, and educational bodies, including the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service, to address this growing threat comprehensively.

The Commission reiterated its dedication to working tirelessly alongside stakeholders to stop the misuse of public school premises for illicit activities, thereby ensuring a safe and conducive learning environment for all.

THE USE OF PUBLIC SCHOOLS BY PERSONS WITH DRUG USE DISORDERS IS ILLEGAL

The Narcotics Control Commission has observed with grave concern the indiscriminate invasion and use of schools, particularly public schools by persons known to be involved in drug use disorders across the country. The classrooms are used as a place of trade, bedroom, and smoking area and even as a place of convenience.

Persons with drug use disorder exhibit propensities, which pose security, public health, and safety risks to students, and hinder their academics.

In this regard, the Commission is cautioning the public, particularly those identified as perpetrators of such acts, to refrain from using public schools with immediate effect, as it will not hesitate to clamp down and prosecute offenders by Act 1019, which mandates the Commission to ensure public health and safety of the citizenry.

The public is also reminded that the possession and use of marijuana and other similar narcotic substances is still unlawful and punishable under the law.

The Commission is also working with key stakeholders such as the Metro, Municipal and District Assemblies, Ghana Police Service, Traditional Leaders, Christian Council, Ministry of Education, and Ghana Education Service to ensure that the looming threat is mitigated.

Parents, teachers, and students are also assured that the Commission will work tirelessly and collaboratively to address the issue of perpetrators exploiting public schools and classrooms for their illicit drug activities.

Opinion and community leaders as well as teachers are also encouraged to report individuals who are observed engaging in such acts to the appropriate authorities so that prompt action can be taken.

