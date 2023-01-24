Kumawood actor, Okomfo Kolege, has reacted to the ongoing discussion among his colleagues, concerning who gave the largest donation at his wife’s funeral.

Earlier, LilWin, lambasted some actors for making a stop fuss about his absence at the burial.

According to him, he gave the highest donation among his colleagues although he wasn’t present for the burial which was held on a Saturday.

“A lot of stars did not attend the funeral on Saturday but mine was the topic of discussion. I have been insulted for it. And after all the insults hurled at me, it was only GHC1,000 you guys were able to donate. Go and ask how much I gave. Go and ask who gave the highest donation,” he stated.

LilWin’s comments stirred controversy on social media and even sparked a back-and-forth with some of his colleagues.

But responding to all these, Kolege in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia said there are people who gave very huge sums of money but chose not to trumpet it.

“I don’t know where the youth and our colleagues want to take this industry but if this is the tangent we want to go, it won’t help us. I am mourning, I don’t have time to check who gave out what. Whatever the amount was, I never checked or asked.

“That shouldn’t be an issue. What I have lost is far bigger than GHC1,000, GHC2,000, or even GHC3,000. It won’t bring my wife back. I have lost a wife and a baby. The funeral wasn’t a GHC1,000 or even GHC2,000 worth of funeral. I will urge my colleagues to stop the unnecessary fights and unite,” he said.