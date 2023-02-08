Dr Louisa Satekla, the gorgeous wife of reggae/dancehall musician Stonebwoy, has got fans drooling after displaying wild dance moves in a video.

The dental surgeon was seen in a blue well-fitted jumpsuit which gave way to her banging body.

The video, which has earned her the love of many, captured her jamming to her husband’s latest song More of You during a night out at the beach.

It was evident she could not get enough of the song as she sang and danced to it effortlessly.

She took to her Instagram page to share the video captioned, More of You living rent-free in my head 😆. I had fun making this with @apmworldmag 💃🏽.

The video has attracted reactions from followers who have seen it with many praising her well-endowed body and natural beauty.

Watch the video below: