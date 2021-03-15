After Nigeria won big at the 2021 Grammys, which was held in Los Angeles last Sunday, Stonebwoy has been very vibrant on Twitter.

The award-winning dancehall musician congratulated Burna Boy and Wizkid after they both won per their works at the global awards ceremony.

According to Stonebwoy, Nigeria must be lauded by all the African countries after their win, adding that, until Ghanaians unite and put away their beef culture among other needless technicalities, Grammy will not be their portion.

But the conversation went far on Twitter with some of the fans attacking Stonebwoy.

Some of them asked Stonebwoy to work harder for the Grammy and stop doing gibberish songs because they wont get him far.

A fan, who goes by the name Khristogal, said: Masa Masa ,you see say Nigerian they record borla tracks ? Ahhhh Chairman paaa Y3de Putuu gye Grammys.

Stonebwoy in reply said: Language is not a barrier the fact that you don’t understand what I said in that song doesn’t make it borla.