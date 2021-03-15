An unidentified man did not take the action of a lady who secretly recorded him while he was masturbating in a public transport lightly.

As a result, he assaulted the lady on realising that she had recorded his act.

In a video making waves online, the young man was captured busily playing with his manhood in the public commercial transport, an act which caught the attention of the said lady.

The lady who was seated beside the man could be heard reprimanding him as she secretly filmed the act.

“You know you can stop what you’re doing and do it when you get home, you hear,” the lady was heard telling the man.

Immediately, the man became conscious of his environment based on the lady’s outburst and stopped the act.

When she confronted him of masturbating in the bus, he replied: “My body is my body. If I’m even doing anything, it’s none of your business.”

However, he assaulted her when he chanced on the footage of his obscene act on her phone.

Passengers were not letting the action slide as they quickly came to the defense of the lady.