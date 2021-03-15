Ghana Premier League side, Hearts of Oak have released photos of how their re-designed club secretariat would look like when completed.

On Saturday, the club tweeted photos of the designs for the new edifice.

Supporters of the club lauded the board and management, following the release of the pictures.

Following a demonstration staged by the club supporters’ leadership and the National Chapters Committee [NCC] last month, Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, revealed in a press conference that the club would give the current Asylum Down secretariat a facelift by the close of the year 2021.

The club has recently come under intense pressure following a mass resignation that hit it in which the entire management team left, citing personal reasons.

However, the board and the management were accused of interfering in the job of the technical team.