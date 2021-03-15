Highlife singer, Kwabena Kwabena, has flaunted his daughter, Nana Esaaba, in new photos as she celebrates her birthday.

Saturday, March 6, 2021, which was Ghana’s 64th Independence Anniversary, happened to be the birthday of the singer’s daughter.

Born in 2008, the beautiful Esaaba has added to her teenage life by turning 13 years old.

In celebration of her milestone, the ‘Adult Music’ hitmaker shared photos, showing moments he has had with Esaaba.

The photos had Kwabena Kwabena and his daughter spending time together at a beach.

Sharing the photos, the musician observed that his daughter was the only woman who loves him without conditions.

“My Princess, My angel, My love ❤️ The only woman who loves me unconditionally. Happy 13th birthday, you are a big girl now ❤️❤️,” he said.