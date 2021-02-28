Multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall/reggae artiste, Stonebwoy, performed his hit song ‘Activate’ at the birthday party of Emmanuel Adebayor.

The Togolese footballing star celebrated his 37th birthday on February 26, and Stonebwoy joined a few famous faces, including singer Hajia4Real to make the former Arsenal striker’s day memorable.

The president of the Bhim Nation, who visited Mr Adebayor in his mansion earlier in the day on February 26, stayed through to ‘Activate’ the football legend’s birthday party.

In a video, Stonebwoy performed the banger which has raked in over three million views on YouTube.

The ‘Putuu’ hitmaker became the joy of Mr Adebayor’s birthday party as he thrills family, friends and fans of his colleague celebrities.

The video showed Mr Adebayor elated as he delightfully sings along during Stonebwoy’s performance at his party.