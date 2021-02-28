President Nana Akufo-Addo will tonight address the nation on measures taken to curb the novel Coronavirus.

The 24th update has become necessary as Ghana has welcomed the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, 600,000 of the estimated six million.

Ahead of its distribution, President Akufo-Addo will receive the first shot come March 2 on live television.

There has been wide misinformation and myths about the vaccine and the speech, to be televised on all major channels at 8:pm, would address such developments.