Stonebwoy commends IGP for meeting with celebrities

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has commended the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare for meeting Celebrities in Ghana to discuss issues relating to security.

The Police leadership on November 10, held a private meeting with players in the entertainment industry.

“Big respect to the IGP for putting together such a meeting. We were able to vent our concerns. They gave us answers that were straightforward. In a nutshell, he touched my heart,” he said.

Speaking with JoyNews’ Becky in London, Stonebwoy disclosed that the meeting only shows that the Police respects the creative arts industry.

IGP meets with celebrities in Ghana

“Within the time span of the Ghana Police Force, we haven’t such an understanding of both the police and the creative industry,” he noted.

“This tells you how the police force respects the creative arts industry or the kind of value they will put on the creative industry so they can be able to work with us also as citizens because they are supposed to police the country, that means that creative and everybody comes to play.”

Shatta Wale (white T-Shirt) and Stonebwoy during the meeting with IGP

The dancehall artiste is currently in the United Kingdom ahead of his Anloga Junction Tour which kicks off on November 21.