The Country Director of the International Association of World Peace Advocates-Ghana, Samuel Ben Owusu has urged tolerance among Ghanaians as a way to deepen democracy.



According to Dr Owusu who is also a UN Eminent Peace Ambassador, the country can only progress in unity, love for each other, understanding each other’s rights, gifts and talents.

He made the call in commemoration of the 2021 International Day of Tolerance under the theme: standing together for progress.

“It imperatively lies on all individuals to tolerate each other who have right to live. We must have a good social life and also enjoy the harmony of peace and glory of the nation.



“I will therefore call on all individuals to come together, stand together and tolerate each other on building a progressive nation,” he urged.

He further condemned the hate speech and insults that have filled our social media space, stating it’s a recipe for disaster and all must condemn.

Dr Owusu stressed the day is committed to strengthening tolerance by fostering mutual understanding among people, cultures and nations.

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa who was also at the event emphasised the need for Ghanaians to be tolerant, highlighting the Achimota School and Rastafarian students saga.

Present at the occasion were representatives from the Ghana Police Service, National Peace Council, Muslim heads, members of the Clergy, entertainment industry, Various Ambassadors of United Nations, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), security analysts and the media.