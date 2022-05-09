Star Assurance Company Limited, one of Ghana’s leading insurance brands continues to give real meaning to its slogan ‘Your Solid partner’ by supporting initiatives that bring critical interventions to the needy and vulnerable in society.



The Company recently made a donation of GHS20,000 to ‘Hope for Little Lives’, a non-profit organization that provides medical screening, health education and pediatric surgical care to disadvantaged communities in Ghana.



Speaking at a brief presentation ceremony, Mrs Boatemaa Barfour-Awuah, the CEO of Star Assurance said they decided to support the ‘Hope for Little Lives’ Easter programme in Keta, the Volta Region, because of the synergy found between their efforts and the brand values of Star Assurance.



“We use our business and insurance products to positively impact society so we are happy to consider and support social initiatives with similar objectives,” she said.