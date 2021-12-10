A Police Constable has been crushed to death while on duty at the Akwadum barrier along the Koforidua-Suhum highway in the Eastern Region.

The Police officer, General Constable Chris Quarshie, died after he was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra following the incident.

The accident occurred on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at about 12.10 am while on duty with other colleagues.

Suspect driver John Adu Agyei, 53, was reportedly driving an unregistered Toyota Tundra with DV number 3518c-21 from Koforidua towards Suhum on speed.

On reaching a section of the road at Akwadum Police Check Point, he allegedly crashed into the barricade and knocked down the police officer.

The victim sustained injuries and was rushed to the St. Joseph Hospital in Koforidua where he was admitted for treatment.

He was, however, transferred the same day at about 7.00 am to the 37 Military Hospital, Accra for further treatment.

He, however, died today, Friday, December 10, 2021, at about 1:00 am.

The body has been conveyed to the police hospital.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, the suspect driver is in police custody assisting investigations.