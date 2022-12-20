The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has expressed worry over the non-payment of 81 percent of funds on goods and services for the Defence Ministry for the year 2022 by the Finance Ministry.

The Speaker gave the warning when the budget allocation for the Ministry of Defence was being discussed on the floor on Monday.

The Speaker warned safety, security and stability must not be joked with, hence the need for government to be diligent in releasing funds.

The Defence Ministry in the budget has been allocated GHS 3.7 billion and GHS 5.6 billion also goes to the Interior.

The House has, therefore, warmed the Finance Ministry not only to quote figures but must actually release funds for the purpose.

Mr Bagbin was worried government was employing yet was not paying workers at those ministries.

During the proceedings, the budget for the Judiciary which was upheld was admitted, the rest are Defence Ministry, Local Government, Decentalisation and Rural Development, Lands and Natural Resources, Interior Ministry, Sanitation and Water Resources and Agric Ministry.