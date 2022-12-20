The Minister for Food and Agriculture has debunked the assertion that bringing foodstuffs from the hinterlands to the city was a waste of resources and an artificial measure.

Dr Afriyie Akoto says the programme has been successful and the move rather reduced the general food prices in the big markets.

He was speaking to Adom News’ Parliamentary Correspondent Ohene Amponsah after a motion of the budget estimate to the ministry was presented and approved.

The Minister added that food was abundant and available due to scientific measures the Ministry took, though he admitted that the Ministry owes some fertiliser suppliers.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Food Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs Committee of Parliament, John Osei Frempong, added that if government will allocate funds, programmes mapped up by the ministry will see Ghana as really an agricultural nation.