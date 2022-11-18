An aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogatri, has described moves by the Agric Minister to sell foodstuff at its premises to control prices as a disaster.

According to her, it is unbelievable, the “incompetent Minister for Agriculture actually went ahead to sell plantains in the ministry” while quizzing if plantain is the only food item Ghanaians eat.

In a Facebook post, she said should this be a standard of measuring the performance of the Agric Minister, then all farmers will qualify to be Agric Ministers.

As part of the efforts to control prices of foodstuff, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture began selling foodstuff within its premises to serve people in Accra.

The product is brought from the farms to the ministry and sold to consumers at a cheaper price.

However, when the project commenced, plantain was the only item at the venue.

Check out her post: