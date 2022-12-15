Parliament has approved the appropriation for three ministries for the 2023 fiscal year after evaluating the budget usage in the 2022 budget allocations.

The three ministries are Transport, Railway Development and Roads and Highway.

Each minister proposed the motion which was seconded by the Committee Chairs and Members before the House on Wednesday.

The Ministers assured the House of their preparedness to work in improving the works in their respective ministries.

The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, asked the House for a review of the domestic flight development levy which currently stands at GHS 5 and announced the Boankra Inland Port will see completion soon.

ALSO READ:

2023 Budget: 4 key areas that received less allocation than National Cathedral

Parliament approves 2023 budget

The Minister of Railway Development, Peter John Amewu, updated the House on work done especially on the development of the Tema -Mpakadan line.

First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, who presided over the sittings, admitted and approved the appropriation.