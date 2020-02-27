Parliament has denied media reports that the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye, is seeking to gag the press.

ALSO READ:

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Director of the House, Kate Addo, indicated that, the Speaker could not, using his office or as an individual, prevent media from doing their mandate.

“In fact, the proceedings from the chamber centered on the need for Members of the Corps to remain in the chamber while proceedings were ongoing to ensure that they had a full account of the event as it unfolded,” the press statement read.

Full statement below: