The Registrar-General’s Department (RGD) has disclosed plans to establish Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC), specially dedicated to handling all business registration processes.

Establishment of the ORC is in accordance with provisions made by the new Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992).

Speaking to Joy Business, the Registrar-General, Mrs Jemima Oware, expressing delight in the new Act, said the ORC will be autonomous and separated from the Registrar-General’s Department.

The ORC, according to her, will ensure a more efficient registration and regulation of all types of business entities such as Companies, Incorporated Private Partnerships, Business names and all other business registration related areas.

She further explained the ORC will help promote a healthy business environment for economic growth by enhancing the ease of doing business, ensuring transparency as well as strengthening corporate governance.

Mrs Oware revealed the ORC, under the leadership of an eleven Member Board of Directors will be completed by August 2021.