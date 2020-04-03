The Registrar-General’s Department has cautioned the public, particularly, its clients against persons said to be demanding money for business registration renewals and the filing of annual returns.

The Department, issuing a fraud alert on Friday, April 3, stated the Department does not operate a mobile money account and has also not authorised any person or company to undertake business registration renewals or annual returns filing on its behalf.

RGD’s Fraud Alert to the public: