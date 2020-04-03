Ghana and Newcastle United winger, Christian Atsu, has prematurely retired from international football, according to media reports.

The 28-year-old has told his friends that he has no intention of returning to play for the West African nation.

According to the reports, the former FC Porto and Everton man feels neglected by the Ghana FA when he suffered an injury while on international duty during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt.

Following CK Akonnor’s visit in England, Atsu informed new coach CK Akonnor that he is no longer interested in playing for the Black Stars.

The cost him many things including his starting berth in the Newcastle United squad as well as wages because he could not get bonuses for playing and had to rely only on salaries.

He lost his place to the club’s emergency signing Allan Saint-Maximin due to the setback he suffered while on international duty.

Atsu made 62 appearances for Ghana with 10 goals to his credit.