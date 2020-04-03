A Real estate developer has pledged one of his premier property on Oxford Street at Osu in Accra to be used as a quarantine location, isolation centre or a temporary hospital.

Nana Kwame Bediako also known as ‘Freedom Jacob Caesar’ said his five-star luxury serviced apartment hotel is up on offer as a safe place for nurses, doctors and other medical personnel should the need arise in the country’s battle against the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Bediako is the founder of the Kwarleyz Group, an umbrella company which encompasses Wonda World Estates, Petronia City Development, New Africa Construction, and Belfast City and Property Management.

“We are hoping that the disease does not affect more people in Ghana. But should the need arise, we are preparing to work with government and health organisations to utilise No 1 Oxford Street Hotel and Suites as a centre to house victims and/or medical personnel.

“We invested over $50 million to complete No 1 Oxford Street which recently opened in January but I am moved to offer the property to be used for good, to help my people during this critical time,” Mr Bediako said.

His offer comes at a time when the leader of the Titi-Ofei Ministries has withdrawn his offer of a 100-bed capacity to be used as an isolation centre for Covid-19 patients.