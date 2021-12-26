Cassper Nyovest, whose real name is Refiloe Maele Phoolo, has won a boxing match against YouTuber Slik Talk.

According to sources, the aforementioned YouTuber enjoys criticizing Cassper Nyovest on social media, so they organized a boxing bout dubbed “Fame Vs Clout” to settle their differences.

Cassper was proclaimed the winner when he left Slik Talk staggering and gasping for air throughout the aforementioned match, which lasted officially for one minute and thirty seconds.

Tweeps were not impressed with the presentation of the match: from the venue to the commentary, fight itself and Slik Talk’s poor performance.

However, they took their hats off to the podcaster for at least showing up for the bout.

The match was live-streamed on Wednesday evening and among the crowd were familiar faces in celebville, including Mihlali, NaakMusiq, Lasizwe, Somizi, L-Tido and Big Zulu.

Watch the highlights below: