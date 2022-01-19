South African rapper Cassper Nyovest is expected to fight in another celebrity boxing match after winning one against a social media troll in December 2021.

This match, slated for April 8, 2022, is against South African artiste and actor NaakMusiq.

NaakMusiq took to social media to share snippets of his training ahead of the match.

This comes after Cassper’s fight against controversial YouTuber Slik Talk in December 2021.

The match was put together after Silk Talk continuously criticised and trolled the rapper. The boxing match was dubbed ‘Fame vs Clout’ and served as the platform for the two to settle their differences.

The competition, however, lasted officially for one minute and 30 seconds. Nyovest, within the time, beat Silk, leaving him gasping for air.

Silk, according to reports, had to be wheeled to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

Meanwhile, Cassper says he has not started training for this new match.

According to him, he had been feeling ill recently and was nursing his health. He informed fans on Twitter he would resume training on Monday.