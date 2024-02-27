President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed concerns regarding the expenditure incurred in resolving the Bawku conflict.

He lamented that, the funds could have been allocated for other developmental projects but were instead utilized for ensuring security in and around Bawku in the Upper East Region.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Tuesday, February 27, the President said protracted chieftaincy issues in the area is “troubling.”

“While we are spending time, money and energy on lives, keeping the country safe from external forces. I must add that it is a matter of great concern that we continue to have so many chieftaincy and land disputes around the country” the President said.

He said the prolonged violence between the Kusasis and Mamprusis could potentially attract extremist elements from neighboring countries.

President Akufo-Addo underscored the vulnerability of Bawku, located near the borders of Burkina Faso and Togo, to infiltration by radical groups seeking to exploit the grievances of the local population.

“Mr. Speaker, what should concern all of us and not just the people of Bawku is that, in its current state, Bawku is an alluring magnet to mischief makers and extremists operating a few kilometers across from the border,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo reaffirmed his government’s commitment to resolving the conflict and restoring peace and development in the area.

#SONA2024: President Akufo Addo presents the State of The Nation's Address.

