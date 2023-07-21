Ghanaians have been left in disbelief as news of Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, taking legal action against her househelps broke, amidst allegations of a massive theft amounting to $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Cedis from her residence.

The shocking revelation has spread like wildfire on social media, capturing the attention of politicians, including former President John Mahama, civil servants, journalists, celebrities, and the entire Ghanaian populace, who have flooded digital platforms with their reactions and sentiments about the unfolding saga.

As details emerged, the public has been left wondering how such a significant sum could have been taken from the Minister’s residence without detection.

Meanwhile, politicians and public figures have equally weighed in, calling for a thorough investigation to ensure justice is served, while others have also cautioned against rushing to conclusions before all the facts were presented.

As the legal proceedings progressed, the nation anxiously awaits the outcome of the case, hoping for a fair and transparent resolution to shed light on the truth behind the allegations.

The incident underscored the importance of accountability, transparency, and security in public service, prompting a wider conversation about governance and ethical standards in Ghana.

Meanwhile, check out some of the comments on social media as Cecilia Dapaah takes the centre stage:

