A man in his late 30s has brutally murdered his 28-year-old girlfriend at Dunkwa-On-Offin in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality in the Central Region.

The deceased has only been identified as Gifty.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Friday, July 21, after a misunderstanding ensued between them.

Gifty’s lifeless body was found in a bush close to the St Michael Hospital with her throat slit.

Residents told Adom News the love birds do not stay in the town but the suspect has been apprehended and handed over to the Police.

Her body has been deposited at the mortuary with investigations ongoing.

