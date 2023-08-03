Lace frontal wigs have gained immense popularity among fashion enthusiasts, attracting a widespread desire to experiment with these trendy hairpieces.

However, not all attempts at donning these wigs yield impressive results, as evidenced by a recent viral video.

The video, shared on social media by makeup artist @kim_beautystudio, showcased a lady initially wearing a hair bonnet before undergoing a mesmerizing transformation under the skilled hands of the makeup artist.

While the makeup application was undeniably flawless, it was the lady’s lace frontal and baby hair that captured everyone’s attention – but not necessarily for the right reasons.

Her baby hair, creatively styled in an M-shape across her forehead, became the focal point of discussion among netizens.

The unique choice of baby hair design became the talk of the town, igniting a significant online buzz as people weighed in on the distinctive hairstyle.

