Lace frontal wigs have gained immense popularity among fashion enthusiasts, attracting a widespread desire to experiment with these trendy hairpieces.
However, not all attempts at donning these wigs yield impressive results, as evidenced by a recent viral video.
The video, shared on social media by makeup artist @kim_beautystudio, showcased a lady initially wearing a hair bonnet before undergoing a mesmerizing transformation under the skilled hands of the makeup artist.
While the makeup application was undeniably flawless, it was the lady’s lace frontal and baby hair that captured everyone’s attention – but not necessarily for the right reasons.
Her baby hair, creatively styled in an M-shape across her forehead, became the focal point of discussion among netizens.
The unique choice of baby hair design became the talk of the town, igniting a significant online buzz as people weighed in on the distinctive hairstyle.
ALSO READ:
- Chaos at Labone SHS
- Latest on accident involving Kwabena Minta Akandoh
- Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu wades into Cecilia Dapaah’s saga