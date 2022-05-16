Hours after Inter Allies and AshantiGold Soccer Club were found guilty of match manipulation; social media has been buzzing with comments.
The Disciplinary Committee of the GFA found both clubs guilty of match fixing in their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Matchday 34 game.
The GFA, in a statement on Monday, May 16, 2022, confirmed Ashanti Gold SC and Inter Allies will be demoted to Ghana’s lower-tier, Division Two, effective the 2022/23 league season.
Football fans on Twitter have reacted to the issue as both clubs and Division Two are all among top trends.
Below are some social media reactions: