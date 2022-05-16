Hours after Inter Allies and AshantiGold Soccer Club were found guilty of match manipulation; social media has been buzzing with comments.

The Disciplinary Committee of the GFA found both clubs guilty of match fixing in their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Matchday 34 game.

The GFA, in a statement on Monday, May 16, 2022, confirmed Ashanti Gold SC and Inter Allies will be demoted to Ghana’s lower-tier, Division Two, effective the 2022/23 league season.

Football fans on Twitter have reacted to the issue as both clubs and Division Two are all among top trends.

Below are some social media reactions:

AshGold messup ooo straight to Division two chale — Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) May 16, 2022

Ow Ashanti Gold will be demoted to division two next season? Oh hm match fixing di asem b3ba — Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) May 16, 2022

Kotoko player , Richmond Lamptey has been handed 900 days ban over match fixing scandal.



The player was part of the Inter Allies team that was involved in the match fixing scandal last season against Ashanti Gold. #GTVSports pic.twitter.com/ux5G4Vd0BG — GTV SPORTS+ (@mygtvsports) May 16, 2022

Key sanctions from the GFA press release:



• Ashanti Gold will be fined GHS100K



• President of the Club, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong, is banned from football related activities for 10 years, and fined GHS100K



• Club CEO Emmanuel Frimpong banned 8 years and fined GHS50K pic.twitter.com/jSh2IHyAzy — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) May 16, 2022

What AshantiGold has become is a crying shame for a club that led and gave so much hope to Ghanaian club football. A real penny for the thoughts of the likes of Sam Jonah whose vision made AshGold a force on the continent in the early 90s. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) May 16, 2022

The decisions on the ASHGOLD ban is massive!



Ghana football will be better off with strong bans like this!!! — Thierry Nyann (@nyannthierry) May 16, 2022